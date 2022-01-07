Coca-Cola Announces Plans To Create Alcoholic Fresca Drink

The Coca-Cola Company announced a planned partnership Thursday with Constellation Brands to bring an alcoholic version of Fresca soda to store shelves later this year.

Our agreement with @CocaCola to launch FRESCA Mixed allows us to expand our high-performing portfolio of premium, consumer-loved brands with new and unique offerings under a trusted brand name. pic.twitter.com/xU34p8ERrs — Constellation Brands (@cbrands) January 6, 2022

Fresca Mixed will introduce soda fans to Coca-Cola’s second spiked beverage since the 2020 launch of Topo Chico hard seltzer, CNN Business reported. (RELATED: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Snub Of Coca-Cola Appears To Cost Company $4 Billion).

Both organizations said the idea for the spirit-based cocktail stemmed from Fresca’s “surge in popularity,” adding that its zero-calorie and sugar-free qualities make it an ideal candidate for a spiked option, the outlet reported.

Canned cocktails have been experiencing success as one of the alcohol industry’s fastest growing products.

Coca-Cola is tapping into the canned cocktail craze with a boozy version of its Fresca soda. https://t.co/QlCxKdaMbo — CNN International (@cnni) January 6, 2022

“The Coca-Cola Company and Constellation Brands have a shared passion for building some of the world’s most loved brands and for building best-in-class beverage experiences,” Dan White, chief of new revenue streams at Coca-Cola North America, said in a statement, according to Fox Business.

“Our new relationship with Constellation Brands is ideal due to their consumer-focused approach to brand building, expansive distribution network, and distilled distribution expertise,” White went on to say.

While no flavors have been officially released yet for the mixed drink, Coca-Cola and Constellation announced that Fresca Mixed will be “inspired by recipes created by Fresca fans from around the globe.”