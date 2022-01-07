Editorial

The College Football National Title Game Will Be In Las Vegas In 2025

Dec 31, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Las Vegas is getting the college football national title game.

According to Brett McMurphy, the 2025 national title game will be played in Sin City, and the 2026 game will be played in Miami. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The dates for the 2025 and 2026 national title games are being kept open just in case the playoff expands by then, which I think we’re all hoping it does.

I love the fact that the CFP title game will be played in Las Vegas. We should honestly have the Super Bowl and the CFP championship in Vegas every single year.

The city was literally built to handle massive crowds and controlled chaos. There’s not a better spot in America for it.

Las Vegas is all about gambling, great food, alcohol, partying and sports. Trust me, I go there more than I’d like to admit.

The amount of people who will flock to Las Vegas for the national title game is going to be hard to put into words.

The city will be consumed by college football fans, and the thought of it puts a huge smile on my face. Hell, 2025 seems like a great time for Wisconsin to win a national title.

Maybe, I’ll have to hop on a plane and enjoy the show!

 

Props to the people in charge for finally making a great decision!