Georgia Has Led Or Been Tied Against Alabama 71% Of The Clock During Their Last Four Matchups, Bulldogs Are Still 0-4 In Those Games

One stat tells you everything you need to know about how much Georgia has struggled to win against Alabama.

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide will meet Monday night in the national championship game, and it’ll be the fifth time in the past few years Kirby Smart’s team will have the opportunity to beat Nick Saban. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, history has not been kind to them, despite dominating the clock.

According to Ross Dellenger, the Bulldogs have been tied with Alabama or led the Crimson Tide for 71% of the clock time in their last four matchups.

Despite that staggering stat, which would have most people believe they’re likely undefeated, Georgia has been completely skunked in those games and is 0-4.

Yes, despite only being down 29% of the time, they haven’t won a single game!

The worst example for Georgia fans was the 2017 national title game when Georgia seemed to be in control the entire time until Tua came in. Then, Alabama forced overtime and he dropped a bomb to win the game in OT.

It’s almost like God doesn’t want Georgia to beat Alabama no matter what they do. The Bulldogs can do everything right, dominate the clock and Nick Saban still snatches their soul before it’s all said and done.

We’ll see if Georgia can finally get the job Monday night, but I’m not holding my breath!