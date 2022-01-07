HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Iowa 87-78, Badgers Improve To 12-2

The Wisconsin Badgers are on fire after a huge 87-78 Thursday night win over Iowa.

Coming into the game against the Hawkeyes, I said it represented another huge opportunity for the Badgers notch an important victory, and the guys didn’t disappoint. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The starting lineup combined for 83 points and Johnny Davis led the way with 26.

It’s honestly hard to believe just how good this Wisconsin team has been since the season started. Remember, nobody wanted to give us the time of day before the season began.

Now, we’re 12-2, one of the best teams in the country and our resume is stacked with quality wins. Even I’d be lying if I said I knew we’d be this good back in October.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Yet, here we are, and this is how far we’ve come. We’re 12-2 and 3-1 in the B1G! To say we’ve stunned our critics and haters would be a massive understatement.

We’re rolling and there’s nothing anyone can do about it at this point!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Ten Network (@bigtennetwork)

I am honestly so excited to see where this team goes next. We play Maryland next and again, it’s a great opportunity to notch another B1G win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Let’s go out there and get the job done Sunday against the Terrapins!