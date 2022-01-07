Entertainment

Hollywood Shares Tributes To Sidney Poitier Following News Of His Death

The Film Society Of Lincoln Center Presents The 38th Annual Chaplin Award Honoring Sidney Poitier - Show

(Photo by Mark Von Holden/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Hollywood stars like Whoopi Goldberg, Octavia Spencer, Tyler Perry and more shared tributes Friday to screen legend and diplomat Sidney Poitier following news of his death. He was 94.

“If you wanted the sky I would write across the sky in letters that would soar a thousand feet high,” Goldberg tweeted to her 1.6 million followers. “To Sir… with Love. Sir Sidney Poitier R.I.P. He showed us how to reach for the stars.”

“My condolences to his family and to all of us as well,” she added.

Perry posted several pictures on Instagram of the late star, calling Poitier his "North Star" in the caption.

“The grace and class that this man has shown throughout his entire life, the example he set for me, not only as a black man but as a human being will never be forgotten,” Perry wrote. “There is no man in this business who has been more of a North Star for me than Sidney Poitier.”

 

TV personality Oprah Winfrey, former President Barack Obama, singer Dionne Warwick and many others shared photos and memories of their time with him.

Sidney is survived by his wife Joanna Shimkus as well as five daughters, People magazine noted.