Hollywood Shares Tributes To Sidney Poitier Following News Of His Death

Hollywood stars like Whoopi Goldberg, Octavia Spencer, Tyler Perry and more shared tributes Friday to screen legend and diplomat Sidney Poitier following news of his death. He was 94.

“If you wanted the sky I would write across the sky in letters that would soar a thousand feet high,” Goldberg tweeted to her 1.6 million followers. “To Sir… with Love. Sir Sidney Poitier R.I.P. He showed us how to reach for the stars.”

“My condolences to his family and to all of us as well,” she added.

Perry posted several pictures on Instagram of the late star, calling Poitier his “North Star” in the caption. (RELATED: ‘The Office’ Star Mark York Dead At 55)

“The grace and class that this man has shown throughout his entire life, the example he set for me, not only as a black man but as a human being will never be forgotten,” Perry wrote. “There is no man in this business who has been more of a North Star for me than Sidney Poitier.”

This is a big one. No words can describe how your work radically shifted my life. The dignity, normalcy, strength, excellence and sheer electricity you brought to your roles showed us that we, as Black folks, mattered!!! It was an honor… https://t.co/xaPAjAlRtR pic.twitter.com/aqOmRqq7SN — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 7, 2022

TV personality Oprah Winfrey, former President Barack Obama, singer Dionne Warwick and many others shared photos and memories of their time with him. (RELATED: 28-Year-Old ‘Wicked Tuna’ Star Dies Suddenly. Read The Details)

Through his groundbreaking roles and singular talent, Sidney Poitier epitomized dignity and grace, revealing the power of movies to bring us closer together. He also opened doors for a generation of actors. Michelle and I send our love to his family and legion of fans. pic.twitter.com/zkYKFSxfKA — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 7, 2022

A brilliant actor, director and activist RIP Sidney Poitier pic.twitter.com/uq1bDVQ9vO — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) January 7, 2022

One thing that’s always struck me about Sidney Poitier’s life is that he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II 35 years before he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier Poor People’s Campaign, Resurrection City, Washington, D.C., May 1968 Powerful beyond the stage and screen. pic.twitter.com/hEKRxGvoM2 — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 7, 2022

You paved the way for so many of us. Rest in Power Dear Sir. https://t.co/V7Tp0SaX2c — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) January 7, 2022

He once caught me following him. He said “little girl what do you want” I muttered “can I have your autograph”. From that day he always called me little girl and asked if I wanted his autograph. It was something we laughed about. He was my hero & great friend. May he RIP . https://t.co/yQhuiDCZse — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier. What a landmark actor. One of a kind. What a beautiful, gracious, warm, genuinely regal man. RIP, Sir. With love. (Sam Falk/NYT) pic.twitter.com/5ZaKxxPdxw — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 7, 2022

Mr. P was everything to me! My North Star and guiding light. The very personification of elegance, eloquence, effortless grace and humanity, I have admired and emulated him my entire life. Without Sidney Poitier, quite simply, there would be no LeVar Burton.#RIP#OG#MrP — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) January 7, 2022

Sidney was my inspiration, my guiding light, my friend. Sending love to Joanna and his family. pic.twitter.com/0UzVIyeJZV — Morgan Freeman (@morgan_freeman) January 7, 2022

You were an incredibly beautiful, kind soul who changed the lives of so many, and a hero to all. The world was a much better place because you were in it, and we will miss you. RIP dear #SidneyPoitier — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) January 7, 2022

To be in the presence of Sidney Poitier was to be in the presence of grace, dignity, and humanity. And a pretty great actor too. R.I.P. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 7, 2022

#RIPSidneyPoitier One of cinema’s greatest leading men ever. Riveting to watch. Also an excellent director and from the couple of times I had the honor of meeting him, an extraordinarily intelligent and gracious man. Watch a Poitier movie or two this week. https://t.co/CDRGYIWRxH — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) January 7, 2022

Today we lost a legend. I was lucky enough to spend some time with Sidney Poitier. As a long time fan, I cherished hearing his incredible stories of how he changed perceptions in Hollywood. His incredible performances are filled with dignity, strength, truth and deep humanity. pic.twitter.com/OnqH2gGg9f — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 7, 2022

Sidney is survived by his wife Joanna Shimkus as well as five daughters, People magazine noted.