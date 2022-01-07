Jamal Simmons Apologizes For Old Tweet About ICE Deporting Illegal Immigrants

Vice President Kamala Harris’ new communications director apologized Friday for a more than decade-old tweet in which he questioned why two illegal immigrants were on television rather than being deported.

Jamal Simmons, who was tapped Thursday to head Harris’ communications team, questioned in a tweet dating back to 2010 why he “just saw 2 undocumented folks talking on MSNBC. One law student the other a protester. Can someone explain why ICE is not picking them up?”

Just saw 2 undocumented folks talking on MSNBC. One Law student the other a protester. Can someone explain why ICE is not picking them up? — Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) November 29, 2010

Simmons later put out a statement apologizing for his comments.

“As a pundit for much of my career I have tweeted a lot and spoken out on public issues,” Simmons said, according to a statement obtained by Politico reporter Alex Thompson. “Sometimes I have been sarcastic, unclear, or just plainly missed the mark. I sincerely apologize for offending those who care as much as I do about making America the best, multi-ethnic, diverse democracy it can be.”

In response to these old tweets, Simmons says in a statement:

“Sometimes I have been sarcastic, unclear, or just plainly missed the mark. I sincerely apologize for offending those who care as much as I do about making America the best, multi-ethnic, diverse democracy it can be” pic.twitter.com/ndpPpAy1xS — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) January 7, 2022

“I know the role I am taking on is to represent the Biden-Harris administration, and I will do so with humility, sincerity and respect.” (RELATED: VP Kamala Harris Compares January 6 To September 11 And The Attack On Pearl Harbor)

Another key official from the Biden administration, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, also came under fire for an old tweet. Klain criticized the shortage of coronavirus tests in June of 2020, but the tweet is now coming back to haunt him as the administration struggles amid their own testing shortage.