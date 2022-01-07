‘Smells Of Politics’: Louisiana AG Jeff Landry Sounds Off On Supreme Court Vaccine Arguments

Louisiana state Attorney General Jeff Landry expressed optimism about his state’s chances in front of the Supreme Court in a challenge to the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for businesses for more than 100 employees.

“I feel about the same that I did going in,” Landry told host of The Vince Coglianese Show and Daily Caller editorial director Vince Coglianese. “I really believe that the law and the facts are squarely on our side. Of course, as always, I get concerned about the politics of the Court.”

However, he added, “it seemed like the Court today took this issue very seriously.”

Listen to the interview:



The state of Louisiana won its case against the mandate in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in November, but the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the mandate in a different case, setting up a circuit split and a Supreme Court review. The justices listened to oral arguments concerning the mandate, first announced in September, for nearly four hours.

During oral arguments, Associate Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Stephen Breyer repeated several false claims about the COVID-19 pandemic. Sotomayor claimed that more than 100,000 children are in “serious condition,” with “many on ventilators,” despite the fact that fewer than 83,000 children have been hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the entire pandemic. Breyer added that the U.S. recently saw 750 million new cases in a day. There are fewer than 350 million Americans living in the entire country.

The Attorney General said that the vaccine mandate case “could be one of the most important cases that is decided in our lifetimes,” while blasting the two justices’ lack of knowledge about the pandemic. (RELATED: ‘Stopped Cold’: Federal Judge Blocks Final Part Of Biden Vaccine Mandate)

“I was disappointed with the politics of those justices,” Landry explained. “I guess I was a little chagrined that we didn’t strike back at them. Justice Breyer did it again and again and again.”

“How many of those cases are going to be hospitalized? Of those cases that are hospitalized how many are going to die from that? If you look at where we are today versus where we were two years ago, there’s a sea of difference. And I’ve said this again and again. We have not said thank you enough to our medical providers who have worked to find ways to keep people alive. Found ways to treat people who have gotten this virus. We just understand how to protect ourselves from these viruses, and hearing those justices inject, without any backup, and I think you’re right, some of what they said was quite frankly factually wrong, just smells of politics into the court.”