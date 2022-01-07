Can Biden Fix The Inflation Problem? The ‘Watchdog On Wall Street’ Doesn’t Think So

“Watchdog on Wall Street” host Chris Markowski joined the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck to dissect the December jobs report, share his thoughts on the Supreme Court cases on employer vaccine mandates and more.

WATCH:

Check out more from the Daily Caller News Foundation:

Adam Carolla Breaks Down How Cancel Culture Spread To Comedy

‘Insidious, Horrible Propaganda’: Matt Walsh Challenges Left’s Gender Narrative In New Book

‘They Essentially Practice McCarthyism’: Adam Carolla Calls Out Hollywood, Previews New Comedy Show

Watchdog On Wall Street: ‘Not Even Close’ To Seeing Light At The End Of The Tunnel With Inflation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.