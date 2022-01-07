Kevin Sumlin Will Coach In The USFL

Kevin Sumlin’s coaching career has gotten a huge boost.

The USFL publicly announced the first four coaches in the league, and it’s an impressive list. Sumlin, who is coaching the Houston Gamblers, former Nebraska coach Mike Riley, longtime NFL assistant Todd Haley and Bart Andrus will all lead teams. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The other four head coaches aren’t known at this time.

In order for any spring league to work, there has to be some serious name recognition involved. There has to be names football fans recognize.

Sumlin was the coach at Texas A&M when Johnny Manziel won the Heisman, Riley was a well-known college coach and the other two have deep ties in the football world.

Obviously, the former A&M coach and Riley are the biggest names revealed so far, and it’s a great start. I have no idea if the USFL will succeed, but adding these two to the lineup of coaches is a very smart move.

We’ll see how the USFL is when it eventually gets underway in April, but I have some optimism that it might go well.

