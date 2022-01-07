OnlyFans Star Ava Louise Claims Antonio Brown Snuck Her Into The Team Hotel To Have Sex Before Pathetic Meltdown

An OnlyFans star has inserted herself into the drama surrounding Antonio Brown.

Ava Louise claimed during an interview with the Daily Mail that the former Buccaneers receiver snuck her into the team hotel for a sex session last Saturday night in clear violation of the NFL’s COVID-19 rules. The next day, Brown melted down during a game during the Jets and likely cost himself his NFL career. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. pic.twitter.com/1hwNYei5Fq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022

“I’ve been speaking with Antonio since he DM’d me on Instagram in 2018 and we have been on and off messaging here and there. We’ve never been able to hang out or anything because we’ve never been in the same area ever,” Louise explained to the Daily Mail.

She also added, “He was mumbling [in the messages] and not making sense. Honestly, I thought he was drunk. He kept saying I have money for you, I have a bonus for you and I was like, what are you saying? I just thought that was weird.”

Tom Brady Has Surprising Reaction To Antonio Brown Stripping Down And Quitting https://t.co/aau6rxEl42 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 7, 2022

To make matters even more interesting, Louise claimed AB wanted to film their sexual encounter. “When we had sex, he wanted to film it and make a tape on my phone. He wanted me to put it out there,” she said.

It’s hilarious watching people diagnose Antonio Brown with CTE from behind their computer screens. He’s not a good dude, and sometimes, you’re just a jackass. CTE, which 99.99% of this website isn’t qualified to diagnose, has nothing to do with it. pic.twitter.com/E6vxDTV3we — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 4, 2022

If Louise’s claims are true, it’s just another blemish on AB’s record. I don’t have a problem with him having a sexual encounter with a young woman.

That’s not the problem. That happens every single day across the globe. The problem is that he snuck her in against NFL rules, which just goes to show how much he allegedly doesn’t care about the rules.

Even if you think the rules are stupid, you’re still required by the league to follow them.

The NFL hates drama, but Antonio Brown just can’t help but find himself always surrounded by it. The good news for him is that he now has plenty of free time to deal with it.