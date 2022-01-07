Pennsylvania Police Pull Over Woman When They Suspect Drunken Driving, Find Live Deer In Back Of Car

Pennsylvania police pulled over a suspected drunken driver around midnight on Thursday and discovered a live deer in the back of the vehicle.

The Newberry Township police were informed by the people in the car that they put the deer, which had been hit, in the hatchback and continued driving even after realizing it was alive, according to the Associated Press. The police asked that the animal be released during the traffic stop. (RELATED: Vermont Sees Slump In 2021 Deer Hunting)

In a YouTube video posted by the Newberry Township Police, one of the passengers can be seen exiting the vehicle, removing the deer from the trunk and carrying it across the road. The animal appeared to be struggling to free itself from the man’s arms, the video shows.

Oh, deer! Police officers were surprised when they found a live deer in the trunk of a car during a traffic stop in Newberry Township, York County on Thursday. Police dashcam footage of the deer being released can be seen, herehttps://t.co/6bTNAnF6tj — abc27 News (@abc27News) January 7, 2022

The unnamed 19-year-old driver was taken into custody by police and is being investigated for suspected driving under the influence, Fox 43 reported. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reportedly involved as well. (RELATED: Man Charged With DUI In Crash That Killed One, Injured Two At Bar Was Allegedly Having Oral Sex At The Time)