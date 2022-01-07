Aaron Rodgers Denies Fake Report That He Might Boycott The Super Bowl To Protest COVID-19 Protocols

UPDATE: Aaron Rodgers responded to the report from Boomer Esiason, and called it “#dumbestf**kingstoryever” and “#fakenews.”

Aaron Rodgers has hit back at claims he was ready to boycott the Super Bowl protest the NFL’s COVID-19 policies.

According to a report shared live on-air from Boomer Esiason during “Boomer & Gio,” Rodgers might refuse to play in the Super Bowl if the Packers make it to protest the league’s strict COVID-19 protocols.

According to the information Esiason received, Rodgers‘ protest and boycott would in large part be against the testing of non-symptomatic players, and he’s told his backup – Jordan Love – to be ready to roll.

You can watch the report get read out below.

Boomer Esiason received a text from a trusted source which indicates that Aaron Rodgers will threaten to boycott the Super Bowl, should the Packers make it that far.#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/8ycIyJzqKN — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) January 7, 2022

However, Rodgers eventually fired back calling out the report as complete nonsense.

Boomer also admitted on air that it was very likely that he got played by someone messing with him. You can watch his update below.

Before this gets even more out of control, here is more context to the text Boomer got about Aaron Rodgers. By the end of our discussion we all came to the conclusion that we believed it was a prank. pic.twitter.com/fNtDgQsWJP — Gregg Giannotti (@GioWFAN) January 7, 2022

This situation obviously evolved incredibly quickly, and it’s clear that somebody obviously got played. Rodgers response is about as blunt as it gets.

He made it crystal clear he has zero intention of boycotting the Super Bowl if the Packers make it, and Boomer himself admitted that they likely got played.

Welcome to the age of the internet, folks. People do stupid stuff for attention all the time!