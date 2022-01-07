Robbie Coltrane Shares Powerful Quotes About The Lasting Impact Of ‘Harry Potter’

Robbie Coltrane had some very powerful thoughts when discussing the lasting impact of “Harry Potter.”

Coltrane played Hagrid in all eight films, and he was one of the most important actors involved with the series. In HBO Max’s special “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts,” the star actor touched on what kind of legacy he thinks the films will have and his comments will hit you straight in the heart. (REVIEW: ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts’ Is An Incredible Walk Down Memory Lane)

“I just think it’s the end of an era. It’s ten years of my life. My children had grown up during it, of course…The legacy of the movies is that my children’s generation will show them to their children, so you could be watching them in 50 years’ time, easy. I’ll not be here, sadly, but Hagrid will. Yes,” Coltrane said in the special as he appeared to be on the verge of getting emotional.

You can watch his awesome comments below.

Damn, if that didn’t hit you in the soul, I don’t know what to tell you. Hearing Coltrane say, “I’ll not be here, sadly, but Hagrid will,” was absolutely powerful.

It goes to show that great stories can last generations and generations. They can be passed down from parents to children with no expiration date.

For example, “Lord of the Rings” has been passed down since my grandparents were roughly my current age, and I have no doubt the same will happen with “Harry Potter” once all the fans are elderly.

It’s simply far too good of a story to be forgotten and relegated to the dustbin of history. That’s never going to happen, and I’d bet my life savings on that.

If you haven’t already seen the “Harry Potter” special, I suggest you do. It’s definitely an incredible walk down memory lane. I loved every second of it!