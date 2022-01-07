Supermodel Brooks Nader Says Someone Put Apple’s New Tracking Device In Her Coat To Stalk Her

Supermodel Brooks Nader said someone put one of Apple’s new tracking devices in her coat and then stalked her through a night out in New York City.

The 25-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model said Apple’s new AirTags, used to help find lost items, was placed in her jacket and the person tracked her for several hours, including as she headed home after alone around midnight. She shared her story with her million plus followers in a post on Instagram. The post was noted by Fox5NY in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Brooks Nader Ties The Knot In Louisiana)

Brooks said at first she got no notifications from Apple about the item and it wasn’t until she was half way home that she was notified that someone had been tracking her.

“It was the scariest, scariest moment ever,” Nader shared in the clip. “And I just want everyone to be aware of that this exists.”

The swimsuit model said she wasn’t even aware the tags existed before the incident happened.

Fox reached out to Apple for a statement about what happened and the company said it takes customers’ “safety very seriously and are committed to AirTag’s privacy and security.” (RELATED: It’s Not Just Apple. Factories Making Amazon Products In China Exposed For Horrible Work Conditions)

“AirTag is designed with a set of proactive features to discourage unwanted tracking — a first in the industry — that both inform users if an unknown AirTag might be with them, and deter bad actors from using an AirTag for nefarious purposes,” an Apple spokesperson told Engadget. “If users ever feel their safety is at risk, they are encouraged to contact local law enforcement who can work with Apple to provide any available information about the unknown AirTag.”

The Air Tag is coin-like size and was released in April of 2021. Law enforcement in Canada has put out a warning that the devices could be used by thieves to track and steal high-end cars, Fox noted, following several incidents of theft by use of the tags.

In December, Apple released an Android app called Tracker Detect. This tells the person about any nearby AirTags that are away from their owner and could be on them, Engadget noted.