Taylor Swift Is Officially First Female Ever With Most Weeks On Top Country Album Chart

Taylor Swift is officially the first female ever with the most weeks in the number one spot on the Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart.

The 32-year-old singer’s release of her re-recorded albums that include some of her biggest hits like “Red (Taylor’s Version) and “Fearless (Taylor’s Version) has catapulted the pop star to beating out superstar country singer Shania Twain with most weeks on top, Billboard reported in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Fearless’ (Taylor’s Version) Album Not Being Considered For Grammy Or CMA Awards)

The “Shake It Off” hitmaker’s albums have spent 99 weeks in the number one spot on the chart, beating out the previous record holder, Twain, on the top of the chart for 97 weeks with her combined albums. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Receives 6 Grammy Nominations)

The “Any Man of Mine” hitmaker learned the news that there was a new queen at the top and congratulated the “Me!” hitmaker on social media.

“Let’s Go Girls!!!!” Shania tweeted to her nearly million followers. “Proud of you @taylorswift13. Historical records are meant to be made and then broken.”

Let’s Go Girls!!!! Proud of you @taylorswift13. Historical records are meant to be made and then broken. The baton is meant to be passed on to new generations. Unstoppable young female country artists are inspite of the hurdles #trailblazers https://t.co/SZORYzSay6 — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) January 6, 2022

“The baton is meant to be passed on to new generations,” she added. “Unstoppable young female country artists are [fire emoji] in spite of the hurdles #trailblazers.”

The “Blank Space” hitmaker’s next step is to beat out the all-time record holder with the most weeks ever on top of the chart currently held by country music legend Garth Brooks with 169 weeks. Brooks is followed by legends from the band Alabama with 125 weeks and Willie Nelson at 106.

It will be fun to see how fast she can do it this year!