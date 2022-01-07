Texas Teacher Allegedly Stuffed 13-Year-Old In Trunk Because She Was Afraid Of COVID-19

A mother in Houston, Texas, allegedly stuffed her 13-year-old COVID-positive son into her trunk to take him to a coronavirus drive-thru testing site Monday.

Police filed charges against Sarah Beam for endangering a child Wednesday, according to KPRC. Court documents were reportedly not made public until Friday.

BREAKING: A Houston woman is accused of going to a COVID testing site with her child in the trunk of her car. We’re told the kid was COVID positive and she wanted to limit her own exposure. Now, she’s wanted by PD for endangering a child. #breaking #COVID19 #texas — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) January 7, 2022

Beam allegedly put her son in the trunk after he had tested positive for COVID-19, KPRC reported.

Cypress-Fairbanks Director of Health Services Bevin Gordon was going to each car to gather information when she found out the child was in the trunk of the vehicle, reported KTLA.

“(The mother) stated that she put (her son) inside the trunk to prevent her from getting exposed to possible COVID while driving (him) to the stadium for additional testing,” according to a court document, KTLA reported. (RELATED: Biden Says There’s ‘Clearly Not Enough’ COVID-19 Testing Available)

The testing site was at the Cypress-Fairbanks school district which is the same school district where Beam works, reported KTLA. The school district reportedly placed her on administrative leave.

“CFPD was alerted that a child was in the trunk of a car at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site earlier this week. Law enforcement conducted a full investigation, resulting in a warrant for arrest. Thankfully, the child was not harmed,” the Cypress-Fairbanks school district said in a statement, reported KPRC.

Beam has allegedly not been arrested by police or turned herself in since the charges were filed, according to KTLA.

The Houston Police Department and the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller for comment.