Twitter Suspends Matt Walsh Over Transgender Tweets

Twitter suspended Daily Wire podcast host Matt Walsh Friday for his posts that counter-argued the gender identity of transgender people.

The platform suspended Walsh for 12 hours for tweets containing statements refuting transgenderism by pointing to biological facts rather than “gender identity.” The suspension could be extended if the censored tweets are not removed from the podcast host’s account.

“The greatest female Jeopardy champion of all time is a man,” Walsh said in a Dec. 30 tweet, according to the Daily Wire. “The top female college swimmer is a man. The first female four star admiral in the Public Health Service is a man. Men have dominated female high school track and the female MMA circuit. The patriarchy wins in the end.”

“I am not referring to an individual person as if she is two people,” a separate tweet stated. “Everyone else can run around sounding like maniacs if they want but I will not be participating. No thank you.”

Walsh announced his suspension during his Friday appearance on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” where he criticized the Left’s tendency to “shut down” those with opposing opinions. (RELATED: Amazon Removes Matt Walsh’s Children’s Book ‘Johnny The Walrus’ From LGBT Book List)

“I just found out five minutes ago, just before we went on the air, that I just got suspended on Twitter because I pointed out that biological males are men,” Walsh said. “And, this to me is all part of the game here. That this is what leftism is and if you criticize it then they’re gonna shut you down because they realize—it’s not like they can engage intellectually. It’s not like they can defend, intellectually, any of the examples that you just played.”

Matt Walsh On Tucker Carlson Following His Twitter Suspension pic.twitter.com/hR3UkQjS4h — Amanda (@AmandaPresto) January 8, 2022

The platform’s “hateful conduct” policy forbids users from using “violence” on the basis of “race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation and gender identity.” Their rationale states that the platform promotes everyone’s right to “express their opinions and beliefs without barriers.”

“Free expression is a human right–we believe that everyone has a voice, and the right to use it,” the platform’s policy says. “Our role is to serve the public conversation, which requires representation of a diverse range of perspectives.”

In August, Twitter suspended conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey for calling transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard a man. The platform suspended the deputy of Spain’s far-right Vox Party Francisco José Contreras for stating that a man cannot get pregnant.