Viral Workout Videos Show South Carolina Quarterback Training After Transfer Decision

The comeback tour for South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler is officially underway.

Rattler left Oklahoma after getting benched for Caleb Williams, who is also in the transfer portal, and he ended up landing in Columbia with the Gamecocks.

Now, some new training videos are out.

In a short highlight reel tweeted by @ochohaas, the new starter for the Gamecocks was running through a variety of drills slinging the ball around the field.

I hate to sound cynical, but am I supposed to be impressed by this highlight reel? Is it supposed to convince me Rattler is going to set the SEC on fire?

He might very well, but this video won’t have anything to do with it.

There’s not a single throw in that video I wouldn’t expect out of a D1 starter. Hell, I’d expect most of those throws out of high school starters.

If you’re going to have someone drop a highlight reel after your big transfer decision, it better at least include some fire passes that most people couldn’t dream of pulling off.

That wasn’t the case at all here!

I’m excited for South Carolina fans and I’m hoping for nothing but the best for Rattler. This video has simply done nothing to raise expectations.

