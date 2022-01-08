Editorial

Antonio Brown Says USFL Coach Todd Haley Has Offered Him A Spot On The Tampa Bay Bandits

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Antonio Brown has a contract offer on the table to continue his football career.

Brown, who melted down in spectacular fashion to end his time with the Buccaneers, appeared on the “Full Send Podcast,” and revealed that USFL head coach Todd Haley offered him a spot on the Tampa Bay Bandits. The USFL is slated to start in April. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Get the f**k out of here. F**k out of here…Bro, listen, I’m Antonio Brown, bro. I played football at the highest,” Brown said in response to the offer from “d*ckhead” Todd Haley. You can watch his full comments below.

First off, I’m glad to see Antonio Brown has done a lot of growing up over the past few days! He’s out here calling a USFL coach a “d*ckhead,” dropping f-bombs and continuing to behave like a child. At this point, why are we even surprised by his conduct?

All he does is do stupid stuff on a regular basis. At this point, it’d be shocking if he behaved like an adult.

He simply could have responded with, “Thanks, but I’m going to pass on the offer.” Instead, he had to go out of his way to prove he’s a jerk.

Secondly, I love the fact Haley asked one of the most talented but toxic players in NFL history to join the USFL as soon as he lost his spot with the Bucs.

Hey, he’s out here trying to win a USFL championship! He’s trying to shake up the league before it even starts!

AB might want to honestly consider the offer because his chances of ever playing in the NFL again are hovering right around zero.