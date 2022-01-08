Antonio Brown Says USFL Coach Todd Haley Has Offered Him A Spot On The Tampa Bay Bandits

Antonio Brown has a contract offer on the table to continue his football career.

Brown, who melted down in spectacular fashion to end his time with the Buccaneers, appeared on the “Full Send Podcast,” and revealed that USFL head coach Todd Haley offered him a spot on the Tampa Bay Bandits. The USFL is slated to start in April. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

‘F**k You’: Antonio Brown Unloads On Bruce Arians And Tom Brady https://t.co/KPHt6WnDaU — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 8, 2022

“Get the f**k out of here. F**k out of here…Bro, listen, I’m Antonio Brown, bro. I played football at the highest,” Brown said in response to the offer from “d*ckhead” Todd Haley. You can watch his full comments below.

Antonio Brown does have one contract offer to play football, he said that Todd Haley, now HC of USFL’s Bandits, texted him. Brown had the text read, and said:

“Fuck out of here,” “Bro, listen, I’m Antonio Brown, bro. I played football at the highest.”pic.twitter.com/pFLbEhqlsM — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 7, 2022

First off, I’m glad to see Antonio Brown has done a lot of growing up over the past few days! He’s out here calling a USFL coach a “d*ckhead,” dropping f-bombs and continuing to behave like a child. At this point, why are we even surprised by his conduct?

All he does is do stupid stuff on a regular basis. At this point, it’d be shocking if he behaved like an adult.

He simply could have responded with, “Thanks, but I’m going to pass on the offer.” Instead, he had to go out of his way to prove he’s a jerk.

OnlyFans Superstar Claims Antonio Brown Snuck Her Into The Team Hotel For A Wild Sex Session https://t.co/xg5yQhFaxx — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 7, 2022

Secondly, I love the fact Haley asked one of the most talented but toxic players in NFL history to join the USFL as soon as he lost his spot with the Bucs.

Hey, he’s out here trying to win a USFL championship! He’s trying to shake up the league before it even starts!

It’s hilarious watching people diagnose Antonio Brown with CTE from behind their computer screens. He’s not a good dude, and sometimes, you’re just a jackass. CTE, which 99.99% of this website isn’t qualified to diagnose, has nothing to do with it. pic.twitter.com/E6vxDTV3we — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 4, 2022

AB might want to honestly consider the offer because his chances of ever playing in the NFL again are hovering right around zero.