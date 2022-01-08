New For 2022: 30 Super Carry

Many of today’s popular cartridges were designed in a radically different era with certain limitations, technologies and purposes in mind. With the incredible number of concealed-carry holders in the United States today, it’s clear there’s demand for cutting-edge technology designed for an ultimate focus on personal defense. Federal Premium designed its all-new 30 Super Carry as a dedicated defensive round that’s designed to increase magazine capacity and provide potent stopping power in an all-new class of ammunition.

The 30 Super Carry is designed with a .312″ projectile, smaller in diameter than the popular 9 mm Luger and .380 ACP. Because of this reduced size, double-stack pistol magazines designed to accommodate 9 mm Luger cartridges can carry two more rounds of 30 Super Carry in the same space, giving handgunners more rounds without needing more space. Single-stack magazines gain an extra round over 9 mm Luger.

Despite this size reduction, the 30 Super Carry features a 100-grain projectile with a muzzle velocity of 1,250 f.p.s. This produces 347 foot-pounds of energy at the muzzle, far more than Federal’s 99-grain .380 ACP HST load, which produces 223 foot-pounds at the muzzle. In fact, it’s almost on par with a 124-grain 9 mm Luger HST load, which produces 364 foot-pounds of energy, according to Federal Premium’s factory specs.

In gel-penetration testing through heavy clothing conducted by Federal Premium, 30 Super Carry HST loads performed on par with similar loads in 9 mm Luger and dramatically outperformed .380 ACP loads in the same test. In terms of shooting experience, the new round is said to create perceived recoil similar to an equivalent-weight 9 mm Luger load and muzzle flash similar to 9 mm Luger.

At launch, a number of defensive loads and practice loads are available in 30 Super Carry, and all of the rounds are expected to be priced similarly to comparable defensive and practice offerings for .380 ACP. Defensive loads are the 100-grain Federal Premium HST, 115-grain Speer Gold Dot and 100-grain Remington HTP. Twenty-round cartons of these offerings will retail for $36.99, $35.99 and $26.99, respectively. Practice loads are 100-grain Federal American Eagle, 115-grain CCI Blazer Brass and 100-grain Remington UMC. Fifty-round cartons of these rounds will retail for $31.99, $30.99 and $31.99, respectively.

As for compatible firearms, the first guns available in the 30 Super Carry chambering include the Nighthawk Custom President and GRP and the Smith & Wesson M&P 30 Shield Plus and M&P 30 Shield EZ. Federal Premium expects more manufacturers to join the lineup of available guns in the coming years. Additionally, several accessories are available at launch, including the Hoppe’s 30 Super Carry cleaning kit, RCBS 30 Super Carry reloading dies and compatible holster fits from Uncle Mike’s and Blackhawk.