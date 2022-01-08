PREVIEW: Wisconsin Has A Huge Sunday Basketball Game Against Maryland

Wisconsin has a monster basketball game Sunday against Maryland.

Right now, the Badgers are 12-2, and it looks like we're going to be in great position once March rolls around.

Well, the next opponent up is the Terrapins and I have no doubt at all that our trip to College Park will be very challenging.

They might be in the middle of a transition season, but that doesn’t mean they’re just going to roll over and die.

If anything, it means they’re a wounded animal that might lash out. That means if Wisconsin doesn’t show up ready to play, we might get cooked.

The good news is that this Wisconsin team is on fire right now and Johnny Davis is playing like a man possessed.

Whenever the ball is in his hands, I feel very confident about what’s going to happen. Look no further than his absurd game against Purdue for proof of that fact.

Now, it’s time to take care of business against Maryland.

Make sure to tune in at 7:30 EST on BTN to watch it all go down!