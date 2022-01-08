UPenn Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas Crushed By Trans Opponent At Swim Meet

University of Pennsylvania male-to-female trans swimmer Lia Thomas was defeated two times by female-to-male trans opponent Iszac Henig at a swim meet Saturday, according to the Daily Mail.

This would be hilarious if it weren’t so tragic. Female trans UPenn swimmer Lia Thomas is CRUSHED by male trans competitor | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/5PZEcbD80Y — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) January 8, 2022

Thomas lost to Yale swimmer Henig in the 100-yard freestyle by roughly three seconds, according to the Daily Mail. Henig claimed another victory in the women’s 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 50.45 seconds, while Thomas finished at 51.94 seconds.

Henig’s breasts have been surgically removed, but she has not started hormone therapy, according to a New York Times column the Yale swimmer penned in June 2021.

“As a student-athlete, coming out as a trans guy put me in a weird position,” Henig wrote. “I could start hormones to align more with myself, or wait, transition socially and keep competing on a women’s swim team. I decided on the latter.”

Thomas drew controversy last year after the male-to-female transgender athlete shattered women’s swimming records. The 22-year-old swimmer broke the 500 Free Ivy League record at 4:35.06, as well as the the women’s Ivy League record for the 200 Free.

At the University of Akron’s Zippy Invitational, Thomas crushed female opponents in the 1650, leading the second place swimmer by 38 seconds. (RELATED: UPenn’s Trans Swimmer Obliterates The Female Competition, Footage Reportedly Shows)

This season was the first Thomas competed on the women’s team after three years competing on the men’s team.