Fully Vaccinated AOC Tests Positive For COVID After Trip To Florida

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday despite being fully vaccinated, according to a press release from her office.

Ocasio-Cortez’s office released a statement Sunday confirming the congresswoman “has received a positive test result for COVID-19.”

“She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance.”

Rep. AOC is the latest to test positive for Covid as Congress is set to return. pic.twitter.com/V6g1t13Wxu — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 9, 2022

Ocasio-Cortez was recently pictured vacationing in Florida while her home state of New York struggles with a spike in cases of the Omicron variant. The “squad” member was spotted outside of a Miami Beach restaurant, drawing commentary and criticism from those who said the representative had no problem enjoying the “free state of Florida.” (RELATED: Mary Katharine Ham’s Ocasio-Cortez Parody Forces CNN Hosts To Fight Back Laughter)

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ team welcomed Ocasio-Cortez to the state, noting they hoped she was “enjoying a taste of freedom here in the Sunshine State thanks to @RonDeSantisFL ‘s leadership.”

She later shot back at critics, claiming she’s only the focus of Republicans’ minds because of their “deranged sexual frustrations” that they cannot date her.