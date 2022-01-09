Politics

Fully Vaccinated AOC Tests Positive For COVID After Trip To Florida

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Brianna Lyman Reporter
Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday despite being fully vaccinated, according to a press release from her office.

Ocasio-Cortez’s office released a statement Sunday confirming the congresswoman “has received a positive test result for COVID-19.”

“She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance.”

Ocasio-Cortez was recently pictured vacationing in Florida while her home state of New York struggles with a spike in cases of the Omicron variant. The “squad” member was spotted outside of a Miami Beach restaurant, drawing commentary and criticism from those who said the representative had no problem enjoying the “free state of Florida.” (RELATED: Mary Katharine Ham’s Ocasio-Cortez Parody Forces CNN Hosts To Fight Back Laughter)

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ team welcomed Ocasio-Cortez to the state, noting they hoped she was “enjoying a taste of freedom here in the Sunshine State thanks to @RonDeSantisFL ‘s leadership.”

She later shot back at critics, claiming she’s only the focus of Republicans’ minds because of their “deranged sexual frustrations” that they cannot date her.