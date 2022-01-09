FULL REVIEW: ‘Black Sails’ Is One Of The Most Epic Shows Ever Made

“Black Sails” is an all-time great show.

Over the past couple weeks, I’ve totally dived into the old Starz show on Hulu about famous real and fictional pirates, and I finally finished the entire series Sunday night. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Well, there’s no doubt it was incredible the entire time.

“Black Sails” is supposed to serve as a prequel to the famous novel “Treasure Island,” but even if you have no interest in the famous book, it’s still an absolutely unreal series.

Whether it’s Long John Silver, Max, Jack Rackham, Captain Flint, Vain or one of the many other major characters, it’s impossible to look away.

The show contains a never ending stream of betrayals, love stories, action scenes that rival anything you’ve seen before and an ending that fits almost too perfectly.

It’s honestly hard to describe how much I enjoyed “Black Sails.” I should have watched it when it aired years ago and not in 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Sails (@blacksails_starz)

If you’re a fan of exciting adventure stories, pirates or anything else that can get your adrenaline pumping, I can’t recommend “Black Sails” enough.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Sails (@blacksails_starz)

Trust me, you won’t regret diving into the infamous worlds of pirates fighting for their own version of the world! Check it out on Hulu!