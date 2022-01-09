Blinken: Russia’s Attempt To Re-Exert Influence Over Former Soviet Nations ‘Unacceptable’

Secretary of State Antony Blinken appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday to discuss the growing tension between the U.S. and Russia as the latter stands poised to make a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has spent the last decade “committing acts of aggression” against its neighbors, Blinken explained to host Jake Tapper. When asked whether Russia’s acts of aggression stemmed from Putin’s desire to “restore the former Soviet Union,” Blinken agreed, calling it “unacceptable.”

“We can’t go back to a world of influence,” Blinken stated. “That was a recipe for instability, a recipe for conflict, a recipe that led to world wars.”

When Tapper asked whether an invasion of Ukraine was likely, Blinken maintained that the ball was firmly in Putin’s court. “It’s up to President Putin which path he wants to follow,” he stated, though promising that the U.S. was “prepared to deal very resolutely with Russia” if it chose confrontation.

The U.S. and Russia are set to begin talks in Geneva Monday to avoid war even as Russia continues to position troops on the Ukraine border. Dismissing concerns that such a build-up could give Putin leverage, Blinken maintained that because the U.S. is working with international partners it will make it “clear to Russia that their aggression will not be accepted, will not be tolerated.”

Putin, however, has pointed the finger of blame at the U.S. and NATO for escalating tensions by building up defenses near Russia’s borders and welcoming Ukraine into NATO.

“We have clearly and precisely let them know that any further NATO expansion eastward is unacceptable,” Putin stated last month. “Is it us who are putting missiles near the U.S. borders?” he continued. “No, it’s the U.S. who came to our home with their missiles. They are already on the threshold of our home. Is it some excessive demand not to place any offensive systems near our home?”

Blinken refuted Putin’s argument stating that “one country can’t dictate to another its foreign policies … or with whom it will associate.”

Blinken stated, “It’s not about making concessions. It’s about seeing whether, in the context of dialogue and diplomacy, there are things that both sides, all sides can do to reduce tensions.” Though he conceded that he did not believe anything would be resolved this week.

“We’re going to be able to put things on the table. Russians will do the same … and we’ll see if there are grounds for moving forward,” Blinken concluded.