Editorial

REPORT: The Browns Are Keeping Baker Mayfield For The 2022 Season

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 12: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warm up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

It sounds like the Cleveland Browns have made a decision on Baker Mayfield’s future.

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Browns “will head into the offseason with plans to retain” the Oklahoma Heisman winner. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After Mayfield’s disappointing 2021 season, many wondered whether or not the Browns would move off him or if he’d want out.

Well, it sounds like a decision has been made and Mayfield will be sticking around for at least one more season.

Something tells me that fans aren’t going to be too pumped about this news.

I think there’s a very high chance you see the Browns draft a quarterback early, and then sit him behind Mayfield next season.

At the end of the 2022 season, a decision will be made whether to completely dump Mayfield for the drafted player or to keep riding with him.

Here’s what I do know, handing Mayfield a monster contract would be a massive mistake. He hasn’t done anything to prove he deserves that.

It should be interesting to see how it all shakes out over the next 12 months, but as of right now, it sounds like Mayfield won’t be going anywhere.