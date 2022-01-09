REPORT: The Browns Are Keeping Baker Mayfield For The 2022 Season

It sounds like the Cleveland Browns have made a decision on Baker Mayfield’s future.

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Browns “will head into the offseason with plans to retain” the Oklahoma Heisman winner. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The #Browns are moving forward with Baker Mayfield as their starting QB, with the parties on the same page heading into the offseason, sources say. From me and @TomPelissero: https://t.co/IAAgfpscTT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2022

After Mayfield’s disappointing 2021 season, many wondered whether or not the Browns would move off him or if he’d want out.

Well, it sounds like a decision has been made and Mayfield will be sticking around for at least one more season.

Something tells me that fans aren’t going to be too pumped about this news.

Baker Mayfield Sends Insanely Stupid Tweet. What Is Wrong With Him? https://t.co/8K8kvjQ1R3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 9, 2022

I think there’s a very high chance you see the Browns draft a quarterback early, and then sit him behind Mayfield next season.

At the end of the 2022 season, a decision will be made whether to completely dump Mayfield for the drafted player or to keep riding with him.

Baker Mayfield Bombs In Humiliating Fashion In Brutal Loss. Is It Time For The Browns To Get Rid Of Him? https://t.co/6miiFyX2J1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 4, 2022

Here’s what I do know, handing Mayfield a monster contract would be a massive mistake. He hasn’t done anything to prove he deserves that.

Baker Mayfield just became the first player in the NFL this season to throw 10 straight incompletions in a game. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 4, 2022

It should be interesting to see how it all shakes out over the next 12 months, but as of right now, it sounds like Mayfield won’t be going anywhere.