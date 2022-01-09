REVIEW: ‘Mayor Of Kingstown’ Ends Season One With Incredible Finale Episode

Season one of “Mayor Kingstown” went out with a bang.

The season one finale dropped Sunday morning on Paramount+, and it absolutely blew me away. Going into the finale, we knew that things were going to pop off after prisoners gained control of the prison during an armed riot. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

In classic Taylor Sheridan fashion, things went off the rails in a major way as Mike, a SWAT team, his brother and the National Guard fought to take the prison back.

To put it bluntly, it was a bloodbath that was bigger than anything we’ve ever seen out of Sheridan before to my knowledge.

The National Guard was literally just dumping rounds into the prison yard and bodies were dropping left and right.

It was also mega-badass to watch the SWAT team save Kyle and Ian. Those dudes laid waste to every prisoner they came across and it was epic.

Overall, “Mayor of Kingstown” had an outstanding first season. I’ll admit that I wasn’t sure I was going to love “Mayor of Kingstown” like all of Sheridan’s other work after the first few episodes.

Renner and company were good, but I wasn’t sold on it being great. Well, after the final two episodes, I’m all in.

It’s a great show, and I can’t wait to see what we get in season two! Let me know your thoughts on season one in the comments.