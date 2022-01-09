Former Texas Quarterback Casey Thompson Transfers To Nebraska

Former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson is headed to Nebraska.

The former quarterback for the Longhorns recently announced on his Instagram that he’s taking his talents to Lincoln to play for Scott Frost. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out his announcement post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casey Thompson (@caseythompson_)

This is a huge get for Frost and the Cornhuskers. With Adrian Martinez transferring out of the program, Nebraska needed a solid option at QB if they wanted to compete in the B1G in 2022.

Well, Frost didn’t waste any time before landing his new passer, and Thompson is very solid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casey Thompson (@caseythompson_)

This past season, he threw for 24 touchdowns and only nine interceptions. Granted, Texas didn’t do a lot of winning, but it wasn’t because Thompson let the team down.

It was mostly because Texas simply didn’t have a ton of talent. Now, he’s headed to the B1G, and Nebraska fans are desperate for a quarterback who can win games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casey Thompson (@caseythompson_)

Will Thompson get the job done? Well, the Cornhuskers still have an uphill battle, but at least they now have some hope. If you’re a fan of the program, you have to be happy with this news.