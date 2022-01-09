The Denver Broncos Fire Head Coach Vic Fangio

The Denver Broncos have fired head coach Vic Fangio.

The team announced Sunday morning that Fangio had been cut loose after a disappointing 7-10 season. In three years with the Broncos, Fangio went 19-30. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, the team will immediately begin searching for a new head coach.

We’ve parted ways with Head Coach Vic Fangio. pic.twitter.com/skaXOvEGBk — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 9, 2022

Well, it looks like the dominos are beginning to fall. The last week of the regular season is always a bloodbath when it comes to coaches being fired.

Trust me when I say things are just getting started, and Fangio absolutely will not be the final coach to get the axe before it’s all said and done.

“George will have full authority to select the next head coach of the Broncos. This is his decision and his program.”#Broncos Pres./CEO Joe Ellis on parting ways with Vic Fangio: pic.twitter.com/a6rgUrqFof — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 9, 2022

The reality of the situation is that you simply can’t go 19-30 over a three year period in the NFL and expect to keep your job.

It’s simply not going to happen. You don’t have to be great every year, but you do at least have to show growth and progress with some playoff wins along the way.

Fangio was simply never able to get it done, and he’s now out of a job.

“With the foundation in place, the progress that’s been made and the resources we have to get better, I’m excited about the future of our team. We will find an outstanding leader and head coach for the Broncos and our fans.” GM George Paton on parting ways with Vic Fangio: pic.twitter.com/P8Ztj3PUBm — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 9, 2022

It’ll be fascinating to see who the Broncos choose to replace him, but the bloodletting is underway in week 18!