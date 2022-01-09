Editorial

The Denver Broncos Fire Head Coach Vic Fangio

Los Angeles Chargers v Denver Broncos

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos have fired head coach Vic Fangio.

The team announced Sunday morning that Fangio had been cut loose after a disappointing 7-10 season. In three years with the Broncos, Fangio went 19-30. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, the team will immediately begin searching for a new head coach.

Well, it looks like the dominos are beginning to fall. The last week of the regular season is always a bloodbath when it comes to coaches being fired.

Trust me when I say things are just getting started, and Fangio absolutely will not be the final coach to get the axe before it’s all said and done.

The reality of the situation is that you simply can’t go 19-30 over a three year period in the NFL and expect to keep your job.

It’s simply not going to happen. You don’t have to be great every year, but you do at least have to show growth and progress with some playoff wins along the way.

Fangio was simply never able to get it done, and he’s now out of a job.

It’ll be fascinating to see who the Broncos choose to replace him, but the bloodletting is underway in week 18!