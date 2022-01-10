Real Estate Heir And Convicted Killer Robert Durst Dead

Robert Durst, son of New York real estate giant and convicted killer, was reported dead early Monday morning, The New York Times reported.

Durst, 78, was admitted to a hospital in Stockton, California, for testing, where he ultimately died of cardiac arrest, according to the New York Times.

Robert Durst, who was convicted for the murder of his friend Susan Berman and was the subject of HBO docuseries #TheJinx, has died in prison at 78. https://t.co/cKYRfxBIn8 pic.twitter.com/IriiyUlKke — Variety (@Variety) January 10, 2022

“Mr. Durst passed away early this morning while in the custody of the California Department of Corrections,” Durst’s lawyer, Chip Lewis, told The Daily Beast.

Durst’s death follows a recent life sentence for first-degree murder of his close friend, Susan Berman. Berman was found dead in her Los Angeles home with a bullet through the back of her head in December of 2000. In his trial, Durst admitted to writing notes to the Los Angeles Police Department to alert them of a “cadaver” in Berman’s house, according to the Commercial Observer.

Durst’s defense team intended to appeal the verdict in the coming months, according to the New York Times. (RELATED: Accused Murderer Robert Durst Donated To Democratic Campaign Committees)

The prosecutors, however, maintained that Durst’s crimes did not end with Berman, and that he played a part in the disappearance and ultimate death of his first wife, Kathie McCromack, and suspicious death of his neighbor, Morris Black, according to the New York Times. Durst was acquitted in 2003 of killing Black, arguing self-defense. He was never charged for the death of his wife, according to the New York Times.

“Bob lived a sad, painful and tragic life,” Durst’s brother, Douglas, told the Commercial Observer.

“We hope his death brings some closure to those he hurt,” Douglas continued.