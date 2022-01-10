Crashed Plane Gets Obliterated By A Train In Terrifying Viral Video

A pilot survived the scare of a lifetime after crashing in Los Angeles.

In a YouTube video shared by Reuters, a small plane crashed on some train tracks and shortly after the pilot was extracted, a train came and obliterated the downed aircraft. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Police in Los Angeles, California, pulled the pilot from a crash-landed Cessna seconds before the aircraft was hit by a train, sending debris flying in all directions,” Reuters captioned the video. You can watch the terrifying video below.

This is without a doubt one of the most terrifying near-misses that I’ve ever seen in my life. That pilot should go out and buy a lottery ticket because he’s one of the luckiest men on the planet.

Not only did he survive the initial plane crash, he just barely got out of the plane before it was blown away by the train.

If there are a lot more close calls out there, I certainly haven’t seen them!

Frightening cell phone video of first responders pulling a pilot to safety seconds before a train slams into the plane that crashed onto the tracks near Whiteman Airport in Pacoima. @CBSLA #BreakingNow #news #crash #kcal 📸 Luis Jimenez https://t.co/NWGu2HhBUM @composerluis pic.twitter.com/D4VhNPGYID — JASMINE VIEL (@jasmineviel) January 10, 2022

I’ve flown in a Cessna before, and they’re not particularly big or firm. Between a Cessna or a speeding train, it’s not a close call.

The train will win 100% of the time, and that’s exactly what happened here.

