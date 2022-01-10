Demi Lovato Shows Off New Ink Amid Reports About Completing Treatment Stay

Demi Lovato definitely got everyone’s attention when the singer showed off new ink on Lovato’s shaved head following reports about completing a recent treatment stay.

It all started when the 29-year-old pop star posted on Instagram Story a photo of a black spider head tattoo on a newly shaved patch of the star’s head. (RELATED: ‘Today Is My Miracle Day’: Demi Lovato Thanks God For Giving Her ‘Strength To Fight Through My Darkest Times’)

Lovato then posted a message directed to a stylist that read, “come fix my hair pleeeease.” The post included a passage from the Native American folk tale Grandmother Spider Brings the Light. The comments were noted by E! News in a piece published Sunday.

“It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things,” the passage read. “She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web — each one of us having our place in this world.” (RELATED: Demi Lovato Rushed To The Hospital For Possible Heroin Overdose)

The celebrity artist also shared a picture of 3-D work on the “Sober” hitmaker’s head and captioned his post, “I’m ok at tatz, haircuts not so much… grandmother for Demi #hideawayatsuitex.”

The new ink came about after reports surfaced that Lovato had recently completed another stay at a treatment facility last year in a long battle with sobriety after the “Heart Attack” hitmaker suffered a near-fatal overdose in the summer of 2018, the outlet reported.

A close friend shared with E! News that Lovato’s “home, in a great place and doing well.”

“They are looking forward to getting back to work, being with close friends and loved ones and want to focus on the positive,” the friend added.

Lovato revealed in a documentary that she suffered “three strokes” and a “heart attack” following a near-fatal overdose in 2018.

“My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes,” she said.

“I crossed a line that I had never crossed,” the singer added.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” hitmaker was hospitalized for two weeks in July 2018 after nearly dying from a drug overdose.