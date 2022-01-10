Detroit Lions OC Anthony Lynn Leaves The Team

The Detroit Lions need a new offensive coordinator.

After a terrible 13-13-1 season, the Lions announced Monday that Anthony Lynn and the franchise have agreed to go their separate ways.

“Felt like this is just best for both of us. Look, he came here and took a leap of faith with us under the impression that he would be calling plays. It was not going to go in that direction again and that’s not fair to him, either. I wish him the best and he’s been a true pro. He works his tail off and he gave us everything he had and I appreciate him for that,” Dan Campbell said about Lynn’s departure, according to Tim Twentyman.

Campbell confirms Lions are parting ways with Anthony Lynn https://t.co/o6J2jPfrT0 — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) January 10, 2022

This move is probably for the best. Our offensive was atrocious this season and while that certainly wasn’t all Lynn’s fault, the fit just wasn’t good.

As Campbell pointed out, he lost his play calling duties and that was really the writing on the wall. Once that happened, I think we all knew it was only a matter of time before he left.

The #Lions and OC Anthony Lynn are expected to part ways following today’s game, sources say. One of the more respected leaders as a HC, it was never a good fit as OC for Lynn in Detroit. He had play-calling duties stripped earlier, and now both sides appear set to walk away. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2022

Now, it’s time for a fresh start. Who will the Lions go get? I have no idea, but they need to swing for the fences.

Go get us a huge name. Go get fans someone we can get excited about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

Of course, we are talking about the Lions, which means we’ll probably all be disappointed!