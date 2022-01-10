Jake Tapper Criticizes ‘Misleading’ COVID Hospitalization Data

CNN’s Jake Tapper criticized the release of COVID-19 hospitalization data Monday as “misleading” after it showed roughly 40% of COVID-19 patients in New York were admitted to the hospital for something else.

“So, the hospitals are still stretched thin because of this so I’m not trying to take away from that, but if 40% in some hospitals, 40% of the people with COVID don’t necessarily have problematic COVID, they’re there because they got into a car accident, they’re there because, you know, they bumped their head, and they’re being included as in the hospital with COVID, that number seems kind of misleading,” Tapper said Monday.

“We’re 2 years into this … if somebody’s in the hospital with a broken leg and they also have asymptomatic COVID, that should not be counted as hospitalized with covid, clearly.” pic.twitter.com/rZhcANyYaW — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 10, 2022

“Yeah, I agree Jake,” CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta said. “It surprises me that they have not been able to parse out that data more carefully. I think the data that Dr. Walensky is quoting is from New York State, we’ve been following that data as well … There needs to be transparency about that, in terms of for or with COVID.”

“Yeah, we’re two years into this and we need the clearest picture possible,” Tapper said. “If somebody’s in the hospital with a broken leg and they also have asymptomatic COVID, that should not count as being hospitalized with COVID, clearly.” (RELATED: Doocy Presses Psaki Over Biden’s COVID Messaging)

Newly released statistics from New York show 42% of the state’s coronavirus patients in hospitals were actually admitted for “non-COVID reasons,” according to the New York Post.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky noted Friday that nationwide, the “overwhelming number of deaths” from COVID-19 among the vaccinated “occurred in people who had at least four comorbidities.”