Kate Middleton Stuns In 40th Birthday Pictures With Nod To Princess Diana And Queen Elizabeth II

Kate Middleton truly stunned in pictures shared on the Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram to celebrate her 40th birthday that included a nod to Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II.

The duchess looked amazing in the first picture, which was black-and-white that showed her posing in an off-the-shoulder floor-length gown as she posed for the photo marking the special occasion. (RELATED: Kate Middleton Mortified, ‘Hurt’ Following Meghan Markle’s Claims Duchess Made Her ‘Cry,’ Royal Author Shares)

She completed the look with loose hair and a pair of Collingwood Pearl Earrings that once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, Page Six noted Monday. (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

In a second post, we see Kate posing while wearing a red one-shoulder gown from Alexander McQueen while wearing the monarch’s Diamond Frame Earrings, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Kate Middleton Rocks Several Great Looks As She Shows No Fear During Wild Adventurous Outing)

In the final snap, we see a close-up of the black-and-white photo of Middleton wearing the off-the-shoulder number with the late princess’s earrings.

“Thank you for all of your very kind birthday wishes, and to Paolo and the National Portrait Gallery for these three special portraits,” the caption next to the third post read. “C. Paolo Roversi.”

Happy Birthday!