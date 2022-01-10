Keanu Reeves Foots Bill For ‘Matrix’ Premier Celebration For Everyone Who Helped Him In Fourth Film

Keanu Reeves proved once again to be the greatest after he footed the bill for a weekend celebration around “The Matrix Resurrections” premiere in San Francisco for everyone who helped him on the film.

“He [Reeves] flew a bunch of us up here,” “John Wick: Chapter 4” film director Chad Stahelski told the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Saturday. (RELATED: REPORT: Keanu Reeves Is Coming Back For The 5th Installment Of In The ‘John Wick’ Franchise)

“He’s incredibly generous,” he added. “In the audience tonight will be so many people that helped him, from his martial art trainers to jiu-jitsu trainers to hair and makeup to his stunt crew. He makes sure that his friends and family are here. He’s epic.”

The 57-year-old actor made sure all those close to him including his manager, agents, publicist and others in his inner circle were there in California in December to help him celebrate the fourth “Matrix” film by covering hotel expenses, private jet travel and premiere tickets for all who helped him get ready for the film, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey’s New Movie Looks Like A Real Mind-Bender. Watch The Trippy Trailer)

The “John Wick” star even planed for a special post-premiere brunch for invitees, among other gifts.

When asked by the outlet about the special weekend trip, Reeves said simply, “Yeah, it’s great to be able to share our experiences and lives together.”

The “Constantine” star is known for elaborate gifts for those he works with. In November, Reeves gifted his entire stunt crew for “John Wick: Chapter 4” brand new $10,000 custom Rolex Submariners after the film wrapped, Maxim magazine noted.

The 2020 Rolex Submariners are not your run of the line watches, featuring an Oystersteel case and bracelet, black unidirectional Cerachrom bezel and color-matched dial, and Rolex’s cyclops magnifying lens with a power reserve of 70 hours, according to Robb Report.