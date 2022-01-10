MetLife Stadium Was Embarrassingly Empty For The Giants/Washington Game

Not many people showed up Sunday to watch Washington beat the Giants.

WFT beat the Giants 22-7, and the stands were embarrassingly empty, despite the fact tickets didn't cost much at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Football Team (@washingtonnfl)

According to Jordan Raanan, tickets were selling for as little as $6! Yes, you could get into an NFL game for the price of a beer at a bar.

Tickets available on Ticketmaster for Giants vs. Washington beginning at $6. pic.twitter.com/3djr9pjRI6 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 9, 2022

Yet, people still didn’t care. Spending $6 was still too much for fans to pack MetLife Stadium. Check out how empty the stadium was in the video from Paul Schwartz.

It’s absolutely pathetic.

Moments before kickoff. Looks to be the smallest crowd in MetLife Stadium history. pic.twitter.com/I0QcZOhzWS — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) January 9, 2022

It’s amazing how much of a dumpster fire the Giants are as a franchise. Not winning is one thing. That happens all the time in the NFL.

What a throw here from Jake Fromm pic.twitter.com/p4aWB7v6oG — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 9, 2022

Teams go through highs and lows. It’s part of the business, but once the fans give up on you, you know you’re in trouble.

There’s no excuse for NFL tickets to ever cost $6 or for a stadium to be pretty much empty. Clearly, fans have thrown in the towel, and that’s bad news for Joe Judge’s job security.

A sign of difficult times for the Giants’ offense as they run a QB sneak from their own 4-yard line on 3rd & 9 from this formation. pic.twitter.com/zFHSHsJikA — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 9, 2022

It’s a sad state of affairs for the Giants, and that’s putting it lightly.