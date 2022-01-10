The Miami Dolphins Fire Head Coach Brian Flores

The Miami Dolphins have fired head coach Brian Flores.

In a shocking announcement, the team told fans early Monday morning that Flores had been fired after going 24-25 in three seasons with the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read the team’s statement below.

Statement from the Miami Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/Lh1WaAIRY9 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 10, 2022

This is an absolutely shocking decision from owner Stephen Ross. While 24-25 isn’t great through three seasons, Flores had to deal with multiple quarterback issues and was clearly improving.

In the past two seasons, Flores went 19-14, and he achieved that winning record despite not having a stable quarterback situation.

Dolphins part ways with HC Brian Flores. pic.twitter.com/AZOFlgV2tc — NFL (@NFL) January 10, 2022

This is one of the most mind-boggling firings in recent NFL memory. How does this make sense on any level?

Tua finally starts growing and developing, the team has back-to-back winning seasons under Flores, and they then decide to fire him!

What the hell is going on down in Miami? This makes less than zero sense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Dolphins (@miamidolphins)

This seems like the kind of decision the franchise will come to regret. Unless you have a superstar coach ready to roll, firing Flores is insanely foolish and shortsighted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Dolphins (@miamidolphins)

Every single season, there’s usually one firing that stuns fans, and Flores getting the boot is definitely that.