Tennis Star Whose Father Compared Him To Jesus Christ Wins Legal Battle Over Vaccine, Allowed To Compete

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic will be allowed to participate in the Australian Open despite his visa being pulled earlier in relation to his vaccination status, multiple sources reported.

Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly reinstated Djokovic’s visa Monday after it was pulled when the tennis star arrived in Australia because officials said he didn’t qualify for an exemption rule that requires all non-citizens to be vaccinated, the Associated Press reported. Djokovic’s lawyers said he did not need to take the vaccine because he had previously recovered from the virus.

I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened,I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen

I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans. 👇 pic.twitter.com/iJVbMfQ037 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 10, 2022

Djokovic tweeted a photo with his team standing at the court where the tournament will be held.

Djokovic’s father, Srdjan Djokovic, compared his son’s treatment over his vaccination status to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, according to Newsweek.

“Shame on them, the entire freedom-loving world should rise together with Serbia,” Srdjan said, Newsweek reported. “They crucified Jesus, and now they are trying to crucify Novak the same way and force him on his knees.”

