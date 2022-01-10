Former Ole Miss QB/WR John Rhys Plumlee Transfers To UCF

Former Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee is headed to UCF.

The former passer-turned-WR for the Rebels announced Sunday that he's transferring to the Knights to play for Gus Malzahn.

You can check out his announcement post below.

For those of you who don’t know, Plumlee is an absolute freak-of-nature athlete. Not only is he a great football player, but he’s also an outstanding baseball player.

Judging from his transfer announcement, he’ll be playing both for the Knights.

It’ll be very interesting to see whether or not he transitions back to being a quarterback or if he sticks to being a WR.

Something tells me it’s going to be the former. If Malzahn can draw up some schemes that allow him to go out and use his legs, the Knights could be in for a huge season.

Let’s not forget that Plumlee ran all over LSU back in 2019 when the Tigers won the national title. The young man can play!

If you’re a fan of UCF, this is a huge win for the program, and you have to be very excited about the 2022 season. That much is for sure.