REPORT: The Giants Aren’t Firing Joe Judge After Going 10-23 Through His First Two Seasons

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Joe Judge of the New York Giants reacts during the second quarter at FedExField on September 16, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The New York Giants are reportedly not making a coaching change.

Despite going 10-23 through his first two seasons with the franchise, Joe Judge isn’t expected to be fired, according to Josina Anderson. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Giants are an absolute joke, but nobody is laughing at this point. What world are we living in when Brian Flores loses his job after back-to-back winning seasons but Joe Judge doesn’t get fired after overseeing two dumpster fire years?

Of all the coaches who honestly deserve to lose their job, Judge is right near the top of the list. The Giants are hot garbage, and there’s no other way to describe them.

Not only are they garbage, but the team appears to be regressing! They’ve shown no improvement under Judge and look to be getting worse.

If that doesn’t justify getting fired, I’m not sure what does.

If you’re a member of the Giants, you have to be furious right now. Imagine knowing you have to come back and play another season under Joe Judge. If that doesn’t ruin your day, then you’re just not paying attention.