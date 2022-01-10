Editorial

REPORT: USC Quarterback Jaxson Dart Is Transferring

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: Jaxson Dart #2 of the USC Trojans reacts to an offensive pass interference with Andrew Vorhees #72 during the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

USC quarterback Jaxson Dart is reportedly on the move.

According to Pete Thamel, Dart has entered the transfer portal, despite the fact he appeared to be the clearcut starter for the Trojans in 2022. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While we have no idea why Dart is dipping out right now, the fact he’s leaving the Trojans is absolutely going to stir up chatter about Caleb Williams.

Remember, Williams was a star as a freshman for USC coach Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, and after he entered the portal, a lot of people wondered if he was heading out west to join his old coach.

 

Dart, who is one of the best young quarterbacks in the country, leaving the Trojans certainly seems to indicate something happened to change the dynamics.

Is Williams on his way to Los Angeles? At the very least, the question has to be asked at this point. I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but there has to at least be a chance, right?

Again, something happened to get Dart out the door. The question is simply what it was, and Williams going to the Trojans would definitely get the job done.

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but welcome to the world of college football. Things can change very quickly!