REPORT: USC Quarterback Jaxson Dart Is Transferring

USC quarterback Jaxson Dart is reportedly on the move.

According to Pete Thamel, Dart has entered the transfer portal, despite the fact he appeared to be the clearcut starter for the Trojans in 2022. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

USC’s Jaxson Dart has entered the NCAA transfer portal. He immediately becomes one of the top quarterback talents in the portal. He was a @Rivals No. 5 dual threat QB coming out of high school last year. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 10, 2022

While we have no idea why Dart is dipping out right now, the fact he’s leaving the Trojans is absolutely going to stir up chatter about Caleb Williams.

Remember, Williams was a star as a freshman for USC coach Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, and after he entered the portal, a lot of people wondered if he was heading out west to join his old coach.

Dart, who is one of the best young quarterbacks in the country, leaving the Trojans certainly seems to indicate something happened to change the dynamics.

Is Williams on his way to Los Angeles? At the very least, the question has to be asked at this point. I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but there has to at least be a chance, right?

Again, something happened to get Dart out the door. The question is simply what it was, and Williams going to the Trojans would definitely get the job done.

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but welcome to the world of college football. Things can change very quickly!