RNC Sues Over NYC Law Allowing Non-Citizens, Dreamers To Vote In Citywide Elections

The Republican National Committee (RNC) announced it filed a lawsuit Monday against Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams, the New York City Council and the New York City Board of Elections after the city passed a law allowing non-citizens to vote in city elections.

“American elections should be decided by American citizens. If Democrats can subvert elections this flagrantly in America’s largest city, they can do it anywhere,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. “The RNC is suing to protect the integrity of our elections, and we stand ready to do the same wherever Democrats try to attack the basic security of your ballot.”

The suit alleges the new law violates both the state Constitution as well as state election laws.

“This law creates a new class of persons called ‘municipal voters’ who are non-citizens who are either lawful permanent residents or persons authorized to work in the United States, who except for their lack of United States citizenship would be qualified to register to vote,” the suit reads.

The suit further alleges the new law will “dilute the votes of United States citizens” and will “cause an abrupt and sizeable change to the makeup of the electorate, which will force the elective-officeholder Plaintiffs to change the way that they campaign for office and will materially affect their likelihood of future electoral victory.”

Adams allowed the legislation, which was approved by the majority-led Democratic city council last month, to automatically become law Sunday. Under the new law, approximately 800,000 noncitizens and “dreamers” can vote in city wide elections, according to ABC 13.

Individuals who have been lawful permanent residents for at least 30 days in the city, as well as those authorized to work in the states can vote for city wide officials, according to the report.

“I believe that New Yorkers should have a say in their government, which is why I have and will continue to support this important legislation,” Adams said in a statement, according to ABC 13.