Aaron Rodgers Says He Gives A ‘Major F**k’ About False ‘Narratives’ Spreading About Him

Aaron Rodgers cut loose on a false report about him potentially boycotting the Super Bowl.

Last week, Boomer Esiason read a text on his show alleging that Rodgers might not play in the Super Bowl if the Packers make it to protest COVID-19 protocols. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Boomer Esiason received a text from a trusted source which indicates that Aaron Rodgers will threaten to boycott the Super Bowl, should the Packers make it that far.#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/8ycIyJzqKN — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) January 7, 2022

However, the report was quickly debunked by Rodgers, and he doubled down during a Tuesday interview with Pat McAfee.

“I’ve given a lot less f**ks the last couple years, but one thing I do give a major f**k about is narratives about me, especially ones that are so ridiculously off-base,” Rodgers said about the false report being spread around.

He further added the report was the “dumbest sh*t” he’s ever “heard.” You can listen to his full comments below.

“I’ve giving a lot less fucks the last couple years but 1 thing I do give a major fuck about is ridiculous narratives about me. I’m gonna boycott the Super Bowl.. that’s the dumbest shit I’ve heard” @AaronRodgers12 on the rumors about him sitting out the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/n8RA1iG09N — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 11, 2022

Say whatever you want about Aaron Rodgers, but watching him cut it loose it over the past few months has been awesome.

He’s been crystal clear that he’s no longer interested in holding anything back. Why should he want to hold anything back?

Aaron Rodgers Fires Back At Fake Report He Might Boycott The Super Bowl Because Of COVID-19 Restrictions https://t.co/7CRqYr17H9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 8, 2022

If false reports are going to circulate about him, he has every right in the world to hit back and hit back hard.

Going on Pat McAfee’s show and dropping a few f-bombs should get the job done! That should get people’s attention!

He’s sick and tired of fake news, and I don’t blame him at all.

‘Less F**ks’: Aaron Rodgers Shares Blunt And Refreshing Comments About Authenticity https://t.co/yPiqmU8UuW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 7, 2022

While I hate the Packers, Aaron Rodgers unfiltered has been one hell of a joy to watch, and I can’t wait to see what he says next!