Nick Saban To Kirby Smart After Losing: ‘You Guys Kicked Our Ass In The Fourth Quarter’

Alabama football coach Nick Saban had a very honest reaction after losing to Georgia.

The Bulldogs beat the Crimson Tide 33-18 late Monday night to secure the team's first championship since 1980, and Saban's assessment of the game to Kirby Smart was very blunt.

“You guys kicked our ass in the fourth quarter. Congrats,” Saban told Smart during a brief exchange on the field after the game.

Say whatever you want about Nick Saban, but you can’t ever say that he’s not honest or blunt. When things go wrong, he’ll let you know!

Alabama got boat raced in the fourth quarter, and the seven-time national champion had no problem admitting it to his former assistant coach.

Not only did Saban admit it, but he seemed very happy for Smart, who is only his second assistant in history to beat him.

Saban almost looked like a proud dad when he realizes his son is finally better at something than he is. There was zero animosity there. None at all.

I’m sure Saban is very upset about losing, but he also is proud of his former assistant for slaying the dragon.

The Alabama coach is one hell of a dude and this video is just further proof of that fact.