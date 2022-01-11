Sarah Palin Locks Horns With ‘Fake Feminists’ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez And Kamala Harris

Former Republican Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin called out “fake feminists” Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Vice President Kamala Harris in a Monday night appearance on Fox News.

Palin appeared on Fox News Primetime with host Rachel Campos-Duffy, who asked about Ocasio-Cortez and Harris’ responses to media criticism. Palin labeled both Ocasio-Cortez and Harris as “fake feminists,” and said the two Democratic figureheads’ repeated claims that they are criticized because of their gender is hurting the “women’s movement.”

WATCH:

“These fake feminists who bring the women’s movement back so far by channeling everything right on back to, ‘Oh, it’s our gender. Doggone it, people don’t like us because we’re female,’” Palin said.

“Perhaps, again, their foundation isn’t what is commonplace in the American populace where, no, gender really doesn’t matter — it’s the character of who you are, it’s your work ethic. I’m really thankful that I was brought up in a place where gender truly has not mattered, and I certainly don’t blame, you know, criticisms on me being female. Can you imagine if I would’ve have done that all these years now what they’d be saying?” Palin continued. (RELATED: Ted Cruz Walks Back Campaign’s Critical Comments Of Sarah Palin)

Ocasio-Cortez was photographed maskless while on vacation in Florida amid the Omicron surge. Former President Donald Trump’s campaign adviser, Steve Cortes, called out Ocasio-Cortez’s behavior, prompting her to deflect by saying Republicans are “mad” they “can’t date [her].”

If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet. Ya creepy weirdos https://t.co/Z7bZCgXpWJ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

Harris expressed similar sentiments in the past, citing her race and gender as the reason behind negative media coverage.