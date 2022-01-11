Andrew Luck Appears On The National Title Pregame Broadcast, Says He’s On ‘Full-Time Daddy Duty’

Andrew Luck made a rare public appearance Monday night, and he didn’t disappoint.

The former Colts superstar quarterback appeared on the ESPN pregame broadcast prior to Georgia beating Alabama, and he revealed he's on "full-time daddy duty" since hanging up his cleats.

He also gave a very simple, but awesome response when asked what each quarterback needed to do in order to win.

Andrew Luck and @RGIII give advice for Bryce Young and Stetson Bennett ahead of the #NationalChampionship 🤝 pic.twitter.com/IsOU2qMTu4 — ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2022

In case you’re wondering what true happiness looks like, I’m pretty sure it’s whatever vibe Andrew Luck had in that video.

He doesn’t even resemble someone who used to play in the NFL. He looks like a guy who has a very nice log cabin in the woods and comes out of it once every three to five years to let the world know he’s still alive.

I just can’t get over how happy he looked. It’s simply awesome.

You also have to love his response to the questions about the QBs. He was so excited to weigh-in and he just said to limit turnovers!

I know NFL fans feel like they were robbed of several more years of greatness when Luck unexpectedly retired a couple years back, but clearly, he’s enjoying his life.

At the end of the day, that’s all that matters.

Look no further fellow you found em… We missed the whole first quarter catching up. It was great seeing #12. Miss the dude. #outstanding #AndrewLuck pic.twitter.com/TRo2t7P85q — Reggie Wayne (@ReggieWayne_17) January 11, 2022

Props to Andrew Luck for showing up out of nowhere and stealing the show at the national title game. We’ll see him again in a few years!