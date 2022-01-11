Students Go Crazy In Athens After Georgia Wins The National Title

Students in Athens cut loose after Georgia won the national title Monday night.

The Bulldogs beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 to secure the program’s first title since 1980, and students were just as excited as you’d expect them to be. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Georgia Stuns Alabama To Win The National Title https://t.co/A9Z8A8A7B0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 11, 2022

They cut loose in the best ways imaginable as they took to the streets to party and celebrate the title.

Downtown Athens is buck wild tonight pic.twitter.com/rU1eN5AdcI — 1998 New England Ska Festival (@therobotbox) January 11, 2022

We go LIVE to downtown Athens 🚁 where the scene is 𝙇𝙄𝙏#GoDawgs#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/LHsMdkxfjF — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 11, 2022

I’ve been in some massive sports celebrations before, and I can tell you from firsthand experience that they’re awesome.

When the Badgers made back-to-back Final Fours, we went wild in Madison, and it was electric. I can’t even imagine how crazy it must get after winning a football title.

March Madness is in two weeks, and it’s time to remember when Wisconsin beat Kentucky in the Final Four. When the clock hit zero, I stood on the bar, shotgunned every beer I was thrown and partied nonstop until morning. This is the last surviving video: https://t.co/MTBFakRp7X pic.twitter.com/8UyKQchCpi — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 5, 2021

You’re only young once, and you have to enjoy it while you can. If you’re in college and your team wins the natty, cut loose. Just embrace the moment!

Trust me when I say you won’t regret it!