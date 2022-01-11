Editorial

Students Go Crazy In Athens After Georgia Wins The National Title

Georgia Students (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/960theref/status/1480784400694628355)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Students in Athens cut loose after Georgia won the national title Monday night.

The Bulldogs beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 to secure the program’s first title since 1980, and students were just as excited as you’d expect them to be. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

They cut loose in the best ways imaginable as they took to the streets to party and celebrate the title.

I’ve been in some massive sports celebrations before, and I can tell you from firsthand experience that they’re awesome.

When the Badgers made back-to-back Final Fours, we went wild in Madison, and it was electric. I can’t even imagine how crazy it must get after winning a football title.

You’re only young once, and you have to enjoy it while you can. If you’re in college and your team wins the natty, cut loose. Just embrace the moment!

Trust me when I say you won’t regret it!