Watch The Unexpectedly Intense Trailer For ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Remake ‘Bel-Air’

“Bel-Air” looks like it’s going to be very intense.

The upcoming series from Peacock is a “reimagining” of the classic series “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air,” which catapulted Will Smith to worldwide fame. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Now, the new series, which Smith is involved with, looks like it will have a much darker tone. You can watch the trailer below.

What do we all think about the trailer? I think we can agree that it looks way darker than we expected! That much is for sure.

“The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” is widely considered one of the greatest comedies ever made, and while it focused on some serious issues, it mostly focused on providing fans some laughs.

It looks like “Bel-Air” will focus on a much more sinister backstory. I’m not against it at all. In fact, it’s a very bold direction from Peacock and Smith.

As we all know, fortune favors the bold and “Bel-Air” might turn out to be much better than expected if it’s more of a serious drama than a comedy.

At the very least, I’m more interested than I thought I would be.

You can catch “Bel-Air” starting Feb. 13 on Peacock!