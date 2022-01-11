Watch The Unexpectedly Intense Trailer For ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Remake ‘Bel-Air’

“Bel-Air” looks like it’s going to be very intense.
The upcoming series from Peacock is a “reimagining” of the classic series “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air,” which catapulted Will Smith to worldwide fame. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)
Now, the new series, which Smith is involved with, looks like it will have a much darker tone. You can watch the trailer below.
Here’s the first full length trailer for Bel-Air. The one hour drama reimagining of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-air from genius creator/director @cooperfilms. Premieres Super Bowl Sunday on @peacockTV #BelAir pic.twitter.com/guvJyaqCPg
— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 10, 2022
What do we all think about the trailer? I think we can agree that it looks way darker than we expected! That much is for sure.
“The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” is widely considered one of the greatest comedies ever made, and while it focused on some serious issues, it mostly focused on providing fans some laughs.
It looks like “Bel-Air” will focus on a much more sinister backstory. I’m not against it at all. In fact, it’s a very bold direction from Peacock and Smith.
As we all know, fortune favors the bold and “Bel-Air” might turn out to be much better than expected if it’s more of a serious drama than a comedy.
At the very least, I’m more interested than I thought I would be.
You can catch “Bel-Air” starting Feb. 13 on Peacock!