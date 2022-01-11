Biden Once Again Claims He Was ‘Arrested’ Protesting For Civil Rights

President Joe Biden claimed Tuesday that he was “arrested” while protesting for civil rights during his speech in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I did not walk in shoes of generations of students who walk these grounds,” Biden said. “But I walked other ground, cause I’m so damn old I walked there as well. They think I’m kidding, man. Seems like yesterday, the first time I got arrested- anyway.”

i was unaware that joe biden was arrested in a civil rights demonstration? pic.twitter.com/qFbjdcPVXg — Justin Sink (@justinsink) January 11, 2022

Biden has claimed several times he was not arrested and admitted in 2020 that his claim that he was arrested during a congressional delegation trip to South Africa during the 1970s was false. (RELATED: Biden Attacks Senators Who Oppose Elections Bills By Comparing Them To Segregationists)

“When I said arrested, I meant I was not able to move,” Biden later clarified at the time. “Cops would not let me go with them. I wasn’t arrested, I was stopped. I was not able to move where I wanted to go.”

Biden claimed during a 2007 interview with David Letterman that he was arrested at the Capitol when he was just 21 years old, according to Fox News. Biden reportedly claimed he strolled into the Chambers, “sat down in the presiding officer’s seat, guy grabbed by the shoulder, said: ‘you’re under arrest’.”

It is unclear which alleged incident Biden was referring to during his Georgia speech Tuesday, or if he was making an entirely separate claim from previous ones.